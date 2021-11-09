India Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain from November 10 to 11 in these states

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next five days. The national weather agency said that another cyclonic circulation has formed over the Bay of Bengal and it is likely to turn into a low-pressure area on Tuesday. It will then turn into a depression and this is the cause of the heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to rain-related incident climbed to five in Tamil Nadu. Around 538 huts and 4 houses were fully damaged due to heavy rainfall. As per the data released by IMD, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur districts in the state received more than 60% of normal rainfall during the season.

IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ in Tamil Nadu for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. 4 Companies of National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) is also deployed in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government declared a two-day holiday on November 10 and 11 in nine districts. The nine districts are Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam.