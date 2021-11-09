Kohli era ends with a win

‘Kohli army’ will be no more in the International Twenty20. Virat Kohli, who captained India to their last Twenty20 international, and Ravi Shastri who played his last role as a coach, bid farewell to their Indian team-mates with a 9-wicket win over Namibia. Score: Namibia 132–8 in 20 overs; India 136–1 in 15.2 overs.

Rohit Sharma (56 off 37 balls, including 7 fours and 2 sixes); Rahul (54 not out off 36 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 18, including 4 fours) helped India to reach the target against Namibia with 28 balls left. In the power play overs, Rohit and Rahul put on 54 runs for the victory. Rohit was dismissed after adding 86 for the first wicket with Rahul.

Namibia’s top scorer David Weiss (26 off 25 balls with 2 fours) and Van Lincoln (14 off 15 balls, 14 fours) lost their wickets to Bumrah, which started Namibia’s fall. Jadeja sent opener Stephen Bard (21 off 21 balls, including a four and six each) to the pavilion

Despite suffering heavy defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in the first two matches of the Super 12, the Indian players can now return home with the relief of having saved face with huge wins against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia; Under the new coach Rahul Dravid and the new ‘captain’ that the fans are eagerly waiting for, new strategies can be added!