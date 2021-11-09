Kohli’s T20 captaincy ends with a consolation victory for India.

Virat Kohli’s stint as India’s 20-overs captain came to an end on a high note on Monday, when his side defeated Namibia by nine wickets in a Twenty20 World Cup dead rubber.

After comprehensive defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand, both of whom advanced to the last four from Group II, Kohli’s bid to lead the inaugural champions to their second Twenty20 World Cup title was effectively over.

Despite winning their last three matches, the pre-tournament favourites were eliminated from Kohli’s final tournament as India’s 20-overs captain.

In the 16th over, India won with brisk fifties from Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54 not out).

After the consolation win, Kohli said, ‘It’s been an honour, but things have to be seen in the right perspective.’

Kohli, who also leads India in tests and one-day formats in addition to being the team’s batting mainstay, said that he thought that it was the right time for him to manage his workload.

While India has yet to name Kohli’s successor as Twenty20 captain, the 33-year-old hinted that it might be his deputy Rohit Sharma.

It was also the final match for head coach Ravi Shastri, who will be replaced by Rahul Dravid, a former test captain.

On Wednesday, New Zealand will face England, the reigning 50-overs world champions, in the first semi-final, while Pakistan will face Australia in the other final four match on Thursday.