PM congratulates people of J&K as Srinagar joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Srinagar has been included in the coveted UNESCO creative cities network for craft and folk art, a great honour for Jammu and Kashmir’s centuries-old craft and history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the acknowledgement of Srinagar’s strong cultural character.

‘Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art. It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir’, PM Modi tweeted.

Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art. It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2021

On Monday, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced the news on its website. 49 cities were added to the network of 246 cities, following their nomination by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

Also Read: ‘We will build schools in every village of Goa’: Arvind Kejriwal

According to Saleem Baig, Convenor of INTACH (J&K Chapter), they have been working on a dossier for this recognition for the last four years, and its inclusion on the UNESCO list is a significant honour for Kashmiri artists who have maintained the centuries-old trade alive. ‘Its a huge recognition of Kashmiri craft and heritage. Its recognition of the identity of Kashmir, its craftsmen who sustained tradition for centuries’, Baig said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu announced Srinagar’s inclusion on the list on Twitter. ‘GREAT NEWS FOR SRINAGAR! #Srinagar has been inscribed as @UNESCO ‘Creative City of Art and Craft’. The only city from India to make it to the list!’ Mattu tweeted.