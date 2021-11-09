Poland alerts of a migrant problem at Belarus border

On Monday, tens of thousands of migrants gathered near the Belarus border as European Union member states called for tougher sanctions against Minsk and the security braced for more attempts to cross the border.

According to Piotr Muller, a spokesperson for the Polish government, there are currently 3,000-4,000 migrants near the border, with more than 10,000 others in Belarus preparing to cross into Poland.

Warsaw said it had sent in more soldiers, border guards, and police, while Lithuania said it was considering declaring a state of emergency along its border with Belarus.

On Monday, the migrants attempted to force their way across the border, but Poland said they were unsuccessful.

The Polish Border Guard announced that the crossing at Kuznica, near the site where migrants attempted to force their way through, would be closed on Tuesday.

Minsk is accused of encouraging migrants from the Middle East and Africa to enter the European Union via Belarus as a form of hybrid warfare in retaliation for Western sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko’s government for human rights violations, by the European Union.