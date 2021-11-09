Raj Kundra appears in public for the first time after getting bail

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband, Raj Kundra was detained earlier this year, in connection with an alleged pornographic film case. The businessman was detained for his suspected participation in the creation and distribution of pornographic information on the internet. In September, he was released on bond.

After his release from prison, Kundra stayed away from public venues for a long period and now he has finally made his first public appearance with his wife Shilpa Shetty. Despite the fact that Shilpa Shetty has been in public several times after her husband’s incarceration, this is her first appearance with Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were sighted in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, visiting a shrine. The duo can be seen twinning in mustard-coloured clothing. The viral photos of the couple were posted by an Instagram user ‘GLAM UNIVERSE’.

Earlier, it was also reported that Raj Kundra had deleted his social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter. Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, continues to be an active social media user.