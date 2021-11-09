Rajya Sabha bypoll: Jose K Mani to contest on LDF ticket

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has decided to field Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani in the Rajya Sabha seat. He will contest the bypoll that is to be held on November 29. Stephen George, who represented the party in the LDF meeting, announced that the final decision regarding the candidature will be taken after Kerala Congress (M) meeting to be convened in Kottayam on Wednesday. He added that any change in the decision to field Jose K Mani in the by-poll is very unlikely.

The RS seat had fallen vacant after Jose K Mani resigned after he quit UDF and joined LDF. Jose K Mani resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat in order to contest the assembly election from Pala, but he was defeated by UDF candidate Mani C Kappan. The LDF decided to give the seat back to Kerala Congress (M) as Jose K Mani decided to contest again to Rajya Sabha.

Also read: Rioting, violation of prohibitory orders: UP minister charged

The matter was not seriously discussed in the LDF meeting. The LDF normally gives the vacant seats to the respective allies who were occupying the same.