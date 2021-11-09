Take a look at Nyla Usha’s new Black edition Range Rover

“I want to buy a Range Rover, but I also have the BMW X6 and Tesla in mind,” Usha said in an earlier interview. Nyla did not give up that desire when she bought a new vehicle more than two years ago. Range Rover Sports Black Edition

Nyla posted a video of herself and son arriving together to own the new vehicle, on social media. Now the Range Rover Sport HSE Black Edition will add colour to the star’s new journeys. Earlier, the Nyla owned a white Audi A7.

Click here to See Nyla’s Post

Range Rover Sports Dubai is available in 2-liter, 3-liter and 5-liter V8 engine variants. But it is not clear which of these the actress owns.