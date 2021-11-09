Veteran Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sharada passes away

Kozhikode: Veteran Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sharada (75) passed away on Tuesday. The senior actress was admitted on Monday night to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after she reported difficulty in breathing. Sharada suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment. She was declared dead at the very same hospital where she worked as a nursing assistant for 27 years.

The actress began her career with the movie Angakkuri in 1979. Later she acted in around 80 Malayalam films such as Anubandham, Anyarude Bhoomi, Ulsavapittennu, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, Sadayam, Sallapam, Ammakilikoodu, Nandanam, Yugapurushan, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Kuttisrank and Kilichundan Mampazham. Apart from movies, she also played notable characters in TV serials. She was last seen in Sreevalsan J Menon’s short film ‘Jara’.

She was married to actor and theatre artist AP Ummar and the couple had four children. Kerala’s minister for Films and Cultural, Saji Cherian condoled at her demise and said that she was a very strong actress and it could be seen in the roles she played and that she would be missed.