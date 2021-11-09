‘Will forever be etched in my memory’: Karan Johar on receiving Padma Shri

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar won the fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri award, on Monday, for his contributions to the realm of performing arts. The ecstatic filmmaker wrote a message expressing his gratitude for receiving the honour. Karan also shared a video from the event, which was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote: ‘Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. This is a monumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love!’

As soon as the post was shared, his fans and colleagues including Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Manish Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Navya Nanda, among others, showered him with love and congratulatory messages.

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami, and Suresh Wadekar were the other celebrities from Bollywood who received the Padma Shri award, in addition to Karan Johar.