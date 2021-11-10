A policeman and civilian injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two persons including a civilian and a policeman were injured on Wednesday evening in a grenade attack at Aali Masjid in Srinagar.

The civilian is identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat of Hawal and the policeman is identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat of Narwara. They are under treatment in SMHS hospital and their condition is said to be stable .

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that targeted killings have increased in the last few days. On Monday, terrorists shot dead a civilian named Mohammad Ibrahim Khan in the Bohri Kadal aread.A policeman was shot dead in the Batamaloo area on Sunday evening.