Actor Paul Rudd named 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

People magazine has named Paul Rudd as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2021. Rudd, who is most known for his appearances in Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man flicks’, ‘This is 40’ and ‘Clueless’, was announced as this year’s winner on CBS The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night.

‘I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, What? This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me,’ Paul said.

Rudd, however, won’t turn down such an honor. He jokes that the new title will get him an invitation to ‘those sexy dinners’ with recent winners George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Michael B. Jordan.

John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham are among the previous awardees.

‘I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that,’ Rudd said.

Also Read: 102-year-old Nanda Prusty honoured with Padma Shri for providing free education

Rudd’s first significant film role was in ‘Clueless’, a cult favourite starring Alicia Silverstone, released in 1995. In addition to the ‘Anchorman flicks’, ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ and ‘This is 40’, a spin-off from the comedy ‘Knocked Up’, he earned a name for himself in other comedies.

The actor rose to superstardom in the Marvel superhero blockbusters ‘Ant-Man’, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. He will feature opposite Will Ferrell in the new Apple TV+ comedy ‘The Shrink Next Door’ which premieres on November 12. He will also star in the upcoming ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’.