The vaccine advisory committee of Germany issued a statement on Wednesday, advising the population under the age of 30 to get vaccinated only with the Biontech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The recommendation was issued based on reports which show that Pfizer vaccine causes fewer heart inflammations in younger people than the Moderna vaccine.

The STIKO committee also recommends that pregnant women, regardless of their age, be inoculated only with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine.