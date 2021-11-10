Netflix launches five mobile games for Apple iPhone users

Mumbai: Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix has launched 5 mobile games for Apple iPhones. The digital streaming platform had earlier launched games on Android smartphones.

The games include Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game from BonusXP, Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up from Frosty Pop, and Card Blast from Amuzo & Rogue Games.

Users can access the games through the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world. Users can also access the games on multiple mobile devices on the same account. once the limits exceeds the user can sign out of devices not in use or deactivate them by remote on Netflix.com. Some games need internet connection to play and others can be played offline.

Also Read: Instagram testing Rs 89 monthly subscriptions for exclusive content

How to play video games on Netflix:

Log in to your Netflix account on any ios device.

Click on the Netflix Games category from the homepage or the games tab.

Select the game from the catalog.

At present, the games are only allowed for normal profiles and not for kids as the game involves violence which is not meant for them .