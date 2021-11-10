Pak national arrested along Punjab border under suspicious circumstances

Ferozepur: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday arrested a Pakistani national near the India-Pakistan border in Fazilka district. Officials said that the detained Pakistani national has been identified as Najib Ullah Khan (38), son of Chann Suraj Abdullah Khan, a resident of Malla Khera village in Mian Wali district of Pakistan.

The attempt was spotted after the BSF troops observed some suspicious movement early on Wednesday. While inspecting, they found out that Najib was trying to enter the Indian territory near border pillar number 270/11, following which he was caught by the BSF personnel.

While examining the suspect, an identity card, two Pakistani SIM cards along with an aluminium box were recovered from his possession. Officials added that the matter is being investigated by the force.