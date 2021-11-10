United Airlines drop 11 air routes from major hubs indefinitely

United Airlines drops 11 US cities from its network as the regional routes continue to feel the effects of the pandemic still.

As major airlines adjust their flight schedules in response to demand, small cities have felt the brunt of the changes. United struggled to find profitable and long-term routes during the pandemic. Despite a strong rebound in air travel, some of its markets are yet to recover.

Eleven regional routes to small cities from the airline’s hubs in Chicago, Houston and Denver, in particular, have proven unsustainable and will be cancelled.

The routes that will be discontinued indefinitely by United :-

• Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Michigan,

• College Station, Texas

• Columbia, Missouri

• Mosinee, Wisconsin

• Evansville, Indiana

• Killeen-Fort Hood, Texas

• Lansing, Michigan

• Monroe, Louisiana

• Pierre, South Dakota

• Watertown, South Dakota

• Twin Falls, Idaho

While confirming the cancellation of service to these routes, the United Airlines said that it would work with customers to find alternate routes.