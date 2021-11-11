Vivo Y 76S launched : 50 MP camera , 6.58 inch display , 44W fast charging and much more !

Vivo launches their new smartphone Vivo Y76S in the Y-Series segment. The main features of the Vivo Y76S are 50-megapixel primary camera and 44W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch design and has dual rear cameras. The handset is available in three different colour options with a gradient finish on the back.

It also features Android 11 based OriginOS 1.0 out of the box. The Vivo Y76S features a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and a 90.61 per cent screen-to-body aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek Dimension 810 and has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and storage options up to 256GB onboard. The Vivo Y76S comes with a dual rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Vivo Y76S has an 8-megapixel selfie camera for selfies.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The main sensors are the accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity sensor. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also included. The Vivo Y76S is packed with a 4,100mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The built-in battery provides up to 16 hours of talk time on a single charge.

The Vivo Y76S 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at 1,799 Yuan (approximately Rs. 20,800). The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at 1,999 yuan (approximately Rs. 23,200). It is currently listed on the Vivo China website in Galaxy Blue, Star Diamond White and Starry Night Black colour options. However, the availability of the Vivo Y76S has not been announced yet. Details about the launch in the global market were also not disclosed.