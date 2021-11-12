Biden says America has ‘sacred obligation’ to take care of veterans

During a Veterans Day speech on Thursday, President Biden described veterans as ‘the very spine of America,’ promising to make sure they get the benefits that they deserve.

Biden and many of his Cabinet members crossed the Potomac River from Washington to attend the annual ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, where cannon blasts greeted the president’s arrival and sent plumes of smoke over the vast array of white gravestones.

Biden delivered remarks in the cemetery’s Memorial Amphitheater after nodding his head in prayer at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

'Our veterans exemplify the best of America. You are America's true spine, not just its backbone. You are the backbone of this country. And all of us owe you,' he stated.

The President also added that thousands of US veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars have returned home with ‘unseen psychological wounds of war,’ and that he will ensure that they receive the assistance they required.

‘Our administration will fulfil the sacred obligation that we owe you,’ Biden declared. ‘We will work with Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to ensure that our veterans receive the world-class benefits they have earned,’ he added.