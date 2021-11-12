Dandruff Problem? Here are Six Ingredients to Help Get Rid of it

An itchy scalp is a symptom of skin disorders such as psoriasis, dandruff and others. It can cause serious hair loss if not addressed promptly. If your scalp is dry, you may face issues such as dandruff or head lice. Dandruff becomes worse in the winter, so it is preferable to discover a solution now rather than later.

Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta took to Instagram to discuss six items that might help you get rid of dandruff. The doctor recommends six items that might help you get rid of dandruff. Here they are:

Ciclopirox: An antifungal agent that aids in the prevention of fungus development.

Salicylic Acid: This is a beta hydroxy acid that aids in the removal of flakes and the prevention of sebum accumulation.

Zinc Pyrithione: Antibacterial, antimicrobial and antifungal properties are all present in this substance. It aids in the prevention of yeast development and also relieves an itchy scalp.

Ketoconazole: An antifungal medication that is used to treat and eradicate fungal infections.

Coal Tar: Anti-inflammatory and anti-itch qualities are found in coal tar. This should be used with caution because it can discolour hair, skin and clothing.

Arnica Oil: Arnica oil relieves irritation and inflammation by having anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects.

‘However, for more severe cases, please reach out to a professional’, said Dr. Geetika.