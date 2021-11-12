US and China to hold virtual summit amid tensions

The American President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit on Monday amid increasing tensions over trade, human rights, and military activities between the countries, sources said.

Washington and Beijing have been at odds over a variety of issues, including the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s growing nuclear arsenal. Officials in the United States believe that direct engagement with Xi is the best way to keep the relationship between the world’s two largest economies from devolving into conflict.

A Chinese official told the media that Beijing was also keen to avoid confrontation and focus on ‘positive competition’ while pushing for cooperation on issues such as the climate crisis and the abolition of the coronavirus pandemic.

The framework agreement unveiled by China and the United States at the United Nations climate conference in Scotland sent ‘quite a positive signal’ for the upcoming summit, the official added.