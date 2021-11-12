WhatsApp now allows users to hide last seen status from specific people

WhatsApp was spotted on testing to hide the last seen status from certain people in your contacts list a few months ago. Now, the company started rolling out the functionality in the current beta version of the app on Android, according to a report from tipster WABetaInfo.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta version 2.21.23.14 for Android is gradually pushing out the ‘My contacts excluding…’ option under the Last Seen privacy settings. You may select contacts who should not see your last seen status, similar to how you can now hide stories from someone on WhatsApp.

This feature is currently being rolled out in a restricted capacity. Open WhatsApp and go to Settings -> Account -> Privacy -> Last seen to see if you have the feature. The new ‘My contacts except…’ option will appear if it is accessible.

It’s worth noting that altering this setting will not affect your online status. Even if you hide your last seen status, others will see the ‘Online’ signal under your name in the chat window. Furthermore, you are unable to view the last seen status of those from whom you have hidden your last seen.

Aside from the last seen status, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow you to conceal your profile picture and About section from certain people. Those features are currently in development and are not included in the current beta.