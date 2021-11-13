DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

1 killed, four injured in explosion in Kabul

Nov 13, 2021, 11:43 pm IST

Kabul: At least one person has been killed and four others injured as a minibus hit a bomb near a Taliban checkpoint in Kabul. The explosion took place near Dasht-e Barchi, a Shiite Hazara community populated area.

No militant organisation has claimed the responsibility of the attack. It is suspected that the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K). IS-K fighting against the Taliban has intensified their attacks after Taliban’s return into power on August 15.

Dozens of bombs have been set off in eastern Nangarhar province, a stronghold of IS-K. At least 3 people were killed and 15 were injured by a bomb at a mosque in Nangarhar a day ago. The IS-K militants had recently attacked the National Military Hospital in Kabul. More than 19 people were killed and 50 were injured in the attack.

