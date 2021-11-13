Apple reportedly working on ‘privacy glasses’

Apple’s latest application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) entitled Privacy Glasses (Privacy Glasses) has been in the limelight of the tech world. Apple has applied for a patent application for a device capable of performing graphical input to help users with vision problems.

A person with vision problems may not have to wear Apple glasses on top of a pair of conventional glasses. This glass may also provide standard graphical input. It detects user’s eye problems while wearing. Users with Apple glass can view their favourite content in the public without getting noticed by those peekers, who always infringe on others privacy. The company has been trying to make a smart glass for some time. With the addition of this feature, it is expected that there would be a major transformation in the overall smart glass manufacturing sector.

Changes in Apple ID’s too

There are reports that Apple’s Face ID may also undergo some new changes. Under the new patent application, users may be able to create different profiles. It may be possible to create many profiles in different hairstyles, whether wearing glasses or not, wearing reading glasses, wearing sunglasses, beard and moustache. In this way, the next generation of Apple’s ID system will be able to identify people without wasting any time.