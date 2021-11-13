Ban on eating non-veg food openly in restaurants: Read on for details…

It has been declared illegal to sell or eat non- veg food openly in Gujrat hotels as per the latest reports. Local media reports state that civic officials in Vadodara have been instructed to ensure that non-vegetarian food stalls do not ‘visibly’ sell meat; such carts and stalls must ensure the meat is properly ‘covered’. Food carts selling egg-based items will also be subject to the directive. Vadodara’s reported move comes after another Gujarati city Rajkot passed an ordinance governing the sale of non-vegetarian food in designated hawking zones away from main roads.

Hitendra Patel, who is the chairperson of the standing committee of Vadodara Municipal Corporation, passed on the instructions verbally in Vadodara. According to local reports, it appears there is some confusion as to how Patel’s instructions are to be implemented. However, a publication quoted Patel as saying, ‘I instructed that all food stalls, especially those selling non-vegetarian food such as fish, meat and eggs, should ensure that the food is well covered for hygiene reasons. They should also be removed from main roads where they could cause traffic snarls’.

According to Patel, they have to ensure that no non-vegetarian food is visible to passers by It has to do with our religious sentiments. It may have been the practice for years to sell non-vegetarian food on full display, but the time has come to correct this practice.