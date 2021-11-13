Boss can no longer contact employees post working hours ! Read on for details ..

The benefits of working from home include reduced commute time, but it has also increased the number of late -night calls and the ensuing fatigue. The Portuguese government wants to combat the erosion of work-life balance by making it illegal for bosses to call employees outside of working hours. This is the first of its kind because Portugal has issued labour laws for digital workers that offer workers protection. According to one , any employer calling workers outside office hours has to pay a monetary fine.

At the recent Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Portugal’s Minister of Labour and Social Security, Ana Mendes Godinho, said, ‘We consider Portugal one of the most suitable places in the world for these digital nomads and remote workers to live in’. As a result of the pandemic, there has been an increased need for regulation. Additionally, there has been legislation requiring companies to cover the expenses employees incur while working from home, such as electricity and internet charges. Some laws were approved while some were not !. Laws such as the ‘right to disconnect’, the right to switch off all work devices and messaging services after work hours were not approved by lawmakers.

Read more: Breaking News: Police arrest top Maoist leader with a $ 1 billion on his head

Experts believe that while working from home can have its benefits, there need to be appropriate regulations that enable employees to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Work-from-home culture is on the rise across the globe, which is a direct cause for the new rules. Also, Portugal hopes that this will attract people from other countries to find employment in the country, particularly during the pandemic years.