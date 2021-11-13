Breaking News: Police arrest top Maoist leader with a $ 1 billion on his head

An officer of the Jharkhand police department confirmed that Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da was arrested along with his wife Sheela Marandi in Jharkhand. Bose has a 1 crore bounty on his head. Marandi is also a member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Chief of the outfit’s central committee, Bose is wanted in several criminal cases. His other responsibilities include being the secretary of the Eastern Regional Bureau of the CPI (Maoist). An officer reported that the police arrested the duo based on intelligence inputs.

Bose, who hails from West Bengal, was in charge of Maoist activities in many states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. He reportedly operates from the Saranda Forests, the officer said.

