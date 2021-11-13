‘Congress is creating chaos and instability in the country on the basis of fake news’: BJP

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi launched severe attack on Congress over Congress leaders remarks on ‘Hindutva’. He accused that Congress is creating chaos and instability in the country on the basis of fake news and wants to create hatred for Hindus in the society.

‘With full responsibility, I say that before Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed the office of Prime Minister, the country was partially a Muslim nation’, said the BJP leader. He also accused those provisions of Sharia were part of the country’s Constitution under the Congress’ rule.

He also alleged that the Congress is running a big campaign in the society using statements, propaganda and even violence on social media.