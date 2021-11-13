India Meteorological Department predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala, issues red alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala till November 16. IMD warned of very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The national weather agency issued red, orange alerts in various districts. IMD issued a ‘red alert’ in Thiruvananthapuram on November 13. An orange alert has been issued in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts on November 13.

Trains on the Trivandrum-Nagercoil route have been delayed after mudslides on the railway tracks.

As per the data released by the IMD, the state received 589.9 mm rainfall in October this year. This is the highest since 1901 and more than double what the state received last year during this month. Kerala has received 86% excess rainfall during the period from October 1 to 12.