Metaverse to make wonders in the future

‘Metaverse’ is a hot topic in the internet world. The issue came under active discussion when Facebook formed Meta Platforms as their flagship company and released details of their Metaverse project. Tech giants Microsoft, Google and many others have already started following this path.

The Facebook meta-project has been described as the “great event of the Internet age” after the advent of the mobile Internet. Netizens in Meta are no longer a third party outside the web for search, chat and meet as they are now. They can experience the internet and interact with each other as if interacting directly. It is claimed that the e-world will be closer to the real world. Metaverse is based on the technologies of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Metaverse is not yet fully defined. It just keeps coming up. Metaverse can be interpreted as the real-time 3D experience of the Internet. There you and I can go in, meet up with the look, meet, have face-to-face discussions, work together, go shopping. It is like seeing a photo or video of a house and entering that house and seeing its nook and corner. Or imagine a business executive creating his image and attending conferences.

When it comes to social media, apart from texting, voice and video chat, the conversation will be face-to-face with each other in a favourite ambience. We can have a live (in virtual form) conversation in the chat room.

Metaverse is possibly the greatest advancement of the new medium. It may result in a highly concentrated capitalist universe or a more advanced world with new doors of technological advancements.