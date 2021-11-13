Punjabi now compulsory subject for all students from classes 1-10 in Punjab

Punjab has made the Punjabi language obligatory for students in grades 1 to 10. The Punjab Cabinet has approved 15 legislation, including the ‘Punjabi and Other Languages Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ and the ‘Punjab State Language (Amendment) Bill, 2021’.

‘To promote mother tongue, Punjabi has been made a compulsory subject for all students from class I to X in Punjab. Schools to be fined up to 2 lakh for violation. Now, Punjabi is mandatory in offices. Also, Punjabi will be written on top of all the boards in the state,’ CM Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted.

Any school that violates the bill for the first time would be fined Rs 50,000, Rs 1 lakh for the second time, and Rs 2 lakh for the third time, as per the bill.

The Punjab State Language (Amendment) Bill, 2021, makes it compulsory for authorities and workers to conduct business in Punjabi, or face a fine of Rs 500. For the second offence, a punishment of Rs 2,000 is imposed, and for the third offence, a fine of Rs 5,000 is imposed.