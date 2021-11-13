Rape accusation against Hardik Pandya

Indian star cricketer Hardik Pandya has been accused of sexual harassment by underworld leader Dawood Ibrahim’s close associate. According to a report from ANI, Dawood’s associate Riyaz Bhatti’s wife has lodged a complaint against Hardik, Munaf Patel, Rajiv Shukla, a former IPL chairman and Congress leader, and Prithviraj Kothari, alleging harassment.

She alleged that Riyaz had abused her several times after her marriage and that many others, including businessmen and friends, had abused her with her husband’s permission. According to the complaint, he threatened her that he would kill her two children if she did not comply with his demands.

The complainant alleges that she was forced to have sex with a cricketer during 2011–2012 and another sportsman and his friends during 2015–15. Hardik Pandya and his two friends tortured her under the influence of alcohol. She alleges that for the past 15 years, her husband has been forcing her to have sex with people from all walks of life.

It is learned that the police have not yet registered an FIR in the complaint. The National News Agency reported that police sources said the incident was being investigated and no evidence had been found to substantiate the allegations made in the complaint.