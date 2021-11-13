TMC appoints Mahua Moitra as State in-charge of Goa Unit.

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress appointed Mahua Moitra as the state in charge of Goa with immediate effect. Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of TMC issued the order. Mahua Moitra is a TMC MP from the Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal from 2019.

Also Read: ‘Congress is creating chaos and instability in the country on the basis of fake news’: BJP

Meanwhile, TMC nominated former Chief Minister of Goa, Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 29. TMC had earlier announced that it will contest in the Goa assembly polls to be held next year. Mamata Banerjee had visited the state recently. TMC leadership hopes that these new decisions will help the party in the coastal state.