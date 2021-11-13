Yuvraj to return to his Raaj as fans clamour for him : get the news here ;

World Cup-winning former Indian star cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has decided to return to cricket in February next year ‘on public demand,’ more than two years after retiring. Yuvraj said on Instagram that he received numerous messages requesting him to return following India’s humiliation in the World Cup tournament and that he would do so based on public demand.

This also means he won’t be able to compete in the Road Safety World Series, which takes place at that time of year. Yuvraj posted a video of his final international century on Instagram, with a patriotic Bollywood song called ‘Teri Mitti’ playing in the backdrop.

Watch Yuvaraj’s Instagram Post Here

This would be welcome news to fans who would be overjoyed at his homecoming. The all-rounder has played a key role in several notable Indian victories. He is well remembered for his six sixes off Stuart Broad at the inaugural T20 World Cup. He was also named Player of the Tournament in India’s 2011 World Cup victory.