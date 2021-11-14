17 injured in LPG cylinder blast

New Delhi: 17 people sustained burn injuries after an LPG cylinder caught fire and exploded in the Azadpur area of Delhi on Sunday. The fire was extinguished by three fire tenders. The injured have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

As per preliminary investigation by the firefighting team, a man was changing gas cylinder in his house on the third floor of a building and the cylinder exploded and roof and walls of his house collapsed. Four other houses on the second floor also collapsed, due to the impact.

Also Read: This state sets new record in Covid-19 vaccination

The police said that further investigation into the incident is underway and legal action is being taken accordingly.