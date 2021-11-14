This state sets new record in Covid-19 vaccination

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh achieved a milestone in the Covid-19 vaccination drive. The state crossed the 14-crore Covid vaccination mark on Sunday. The state ranks top among all states in terms of most coronavirus vaccinations.

As per the data released by the health officials, 50 districts in the state had become free from Covid-19 infection with cases touching the zero mark.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the overall vaccination tally has crossed 112 crore in the country. Out of the total vaccination, more than 75 crore 19 lakh doses have been given as first dose, while over 36 crore 85 lakh doses have been administered as second dose.