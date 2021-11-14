4 Indians killed in Nepal as vehicle crashes into pond

Kathmandu: In a tragic incident, 4 Indians lost their lives after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a pond in Rautahat district in Nepal. The deceased were identified as Dinanath Sah (25), Arun Sah (30), Dilip Mahato (28) and Amit Mahato (27). All the vicitms are from Bihar.

Also Read: BJP worker beaten to death in West Bengal

The Nepal police suspects that the driver of the vehicle and others were under the influence of alcohol. As per reports, the driver lost control of the car and it crashed into a pond. The vehicle has been lifted out of the pond using a crane and further investigation is underway.