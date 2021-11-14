A running car caught fire in Kundannur

A car caught fire in Kundannur. Luckily, Russell who was travelling with his wife, their four children and his parents was able to stop the car and get out in time.

The incident took place at around 5 pm on the Kundannur-Nettoor bridge on the Kochi bypass on the way back from their relative’s house in Muvattupuzha. Seeing the smoke, everyone rushed out. Suddenly the fire spread and within seconds the car was on fire. The fire brigades came on time and put out the fire. Russell said the detailed service of the car he bought a year ago was over a month and a half ago.