Austria to impose lockdown for unvaccinated population

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday that the government is likely to decide to impose a lockdown on people who have not been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus yet, as daily infections have reached a record high in the country.

Schallenberg did not say when the lockdown would go into effect, but Upper Austria and Salzburg, the two provinces hardest hit by the outbreak, will implement the measure on Monday.

Austria has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 vaccination in Western Europe, with approximately 65 percent of the population fully vaccinated. Many Austrians are sceptical of vaccines, a viewpoint endorsed by Austria’s third-largest political party, the far-right Freedom Party.