Developing nations say climate agreement draft is a huge disconnect

On Friday, the last scheduled day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, developing countries pleaded for more aggressive action to combat climate change.

‘There is a huge disconnect between where we are, where we will be, based on current projections, and where we need to be, based on what science is telling us,’ said a representative of Bangladesh government, which is currently hosting the Climate Vulnerable Forum, a partnership of countries particularly vulnerable to climate change impacts, such as sea level rise.

At-risk countries pleaded for increased ambition in the upcoming agreement, the second proposal of which would be released Friday morning, in a session presided over by COP26 president Alok Sharma.