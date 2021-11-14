Hackers access and send mails from FBI e-mail system in US

According to the FBI and security experts, on Saturday, hackers broke into a Federal Bureau of Investigation email system and sent tens of thousands of messages warning of a possible cyberattack.

The FBI said in a statement that the fake emails appeared to come from a legitimate FBI email address ending in @ic.fbi.gov.

‘This is an ongoing situation,’ the FBI said about the hardware affected by the incident, which was ‘taken offline quickly upon discovery of the issue.’

According to the threat-tracking organisation Spamhaus Project’s Twitter account, the hackers sent tens of thousands of emails to different mail ids to warn about a possible cyberattack.

The subject line of an email posted on Twitter by Spamhaus read ‘Urgent: Threat actor in systems’ and appeared to end with a sign-off from the Department of Homeland Security.