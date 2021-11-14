Heavy Air Pollution in 4 Haryana Districts; Schools shut till Wednesday

New Delhi: The Haryana government issued an order that schools in four districts of Haryana near Delhi will be shut till Wednesday, due to heavy air pollution. Construction activities, stubble burning, and burning of trash by municipal bodies have also been prohibited in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, and Jhajjar districts of Haryana.

In the wake of toxic smog and bad air quality in Delhi for over a week now, all government and private schools have been ordered to remain closed in the adjoining districts of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The order came just a day after the Delhi government announced similar measures.

The Haryana Disaster Management Authority has further instructed to stop manual sweeping and start water sprinkling to control the dust on roads. Like Delhi, all government and private offices have been advised to work from home. The disaster management authority also aims to reduce the number of vehicles on roads by 30%, certain measures are being taken to achieve this, but have not been mentioned in the order.

Earlier, the Delhi Government has also issued an order stating that schools will shift to online classes starting tomorrow, and all construction activity will be shut down in the capital. On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that government offices will work from home. Private offices have been directed to do the same.