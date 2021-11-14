Heinz ketchup leaps to Mars ! See how :

The Mars ketchup has arrived (sort of)! Heinz, one of the world’s most popular tomato ketchup producers, has successfully produced tomato sauce in conditions that resemble those of the Martian environment. As a result of this experiment, scientists could better understand how food produced on Mars would differ from food produced on Earth. A Mars colony might be able to make the necessary modifications and additions to the recipes to ensure they would be safe to eat on the Red Planet before setting up their base there.

The 2 year journey of Heinz Mars ketchup

Apparently, fourteen astrobiologists from the Aldrin Space Institute at the Florida Institute of Technology had been growing tomatoes in controlled environments for two years.

In order to mimic the conditions on Mars, scientists made the soil, temperature, and water conditions as similar as possible to those on Mars. As space exploration becomes the new front of national importance for all countries, this is an opportunity to assess whether we can consume similar foods on Mars.