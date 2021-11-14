Policeman injured in encounter with terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar: A policeman was injured in an exchange of fire with terroristsin the Jamalata area of Old Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Terrorists fired upon a search party who were raiding a terrorist hideout. Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation.

This is the second incident of a targeted attack on police officials in Jammu and Kashmir in less than a week. Earlier this week, a 29-year-old policeman was shot dead by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Last month, at least 11 civilians, mostly migrant workers were killed in Jammu and Kashmir.