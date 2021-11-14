Special bus services for FIFA Arab Cup announced

Doha: The public sector transport company in Qatar, Mowasalat (Karwa) has announced special bus services for FIFA Arab Cup. The services will provide access to the stadiums and other venues like Corniche, which will be closed to private vehicles during the tournament.

The non-stadium services will include Corniche Shuttle Service and Central Doha loops on B and C Ring Road. The stadium services will include Metro Shuttles and Park and Ride Shuttles.

Metro shuttles:

Al Wakrah Metro Station to Al Janoub Stadium

Free Zone Metro Station to Al Thumama Stadium

Lusail Metro Station to Al Bayt Stadium

Park and Ride Shuttles:

P54 to Al Bayt Stadium

P36 and 34 to Education City Stadium

P71 and P70 to Ras Abu Aboud Stadium

P27 to Al Janoub Stadium

All MetroLink and MetroExpress Services will be extended operating hours to compliment Metro operations.