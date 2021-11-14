State government allows 100% seating capacity for India-New Zealand test

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has allowed 100% seating capacity for the upcoming India-New Zealand Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The second test match will begin on December 3.

Earlier the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) had requested the government to permit 100% seating capacity.

New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur from November 25 to 29 and Mumbai from December 3 to 7.