Airtel offers 500 MB add on data with their Rs 249 plan

Bharti Airtel has added a new offer for its prepaid customers: 500MB of free daily data. The discount is effective on the existing Rs. 249 plan, which includes 1.5GB of data each day and a 28-day validity period. In terms of validity and data, Airtel’s plan is identical to Reliance Jio’s Rs. 249 plan with this addition. Aside from this, both plans offer other advantages too.

TelecomTalk was the first to notice the change in Airtel’s Rs. 249 prepaid package. The Airtel Thanks app can be used to redeem the additional 500MB daily data (for a total of 2GB data per day). Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial for one month, Shaw Academy for one year, Apollo 24|7 Circle (three months), Free Hellotunes subscriptions, Wynk Music, free online course from Shaw Academy, and Rs. 100 cash back on FASTag are all included in the plan.

In terms of calling, SMS, and data, Airtel’s Rs. 249 plan is similar to Jio’s Rs. 249 plan. The subscription is the difference between these options. The Rs. 249 package includes JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud subscriptions.

Airtel recently reported a 13 percent increase in second-quarter revenue, owing to an increase in its 4G subscriber base, increased data consumption, and higher revenue per user. In Q2 2021, the telco added 8.1 million 4G users, according to the company.