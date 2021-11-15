Australia wins maiden T20 WC title; Defeats NZ by 8 wickets

Dubai: On Sunday, Australia won its first T20 World Cup title with the power knocks of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner of 77 and 53 respectively. In the grand finale of the tournament, Australia edged New Zealand by eight wickets with seven balls to left, while chasing a target of 173 runs.

Australia was chasing 173 when it lost its skipper Aaron Finch (5) in the third over of the innings to Trent Boult. At the end of the powerplay, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner took the score to 43/1. During the 11th over of the innings, left-handed batter Warner brought up his half-century off Kiwi spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner. Despite this, Trent Boult’s introduction paid off immediately as he clean bowled Warner in the 13th over, reducing Australia to 107/2.

Marsh continued to smash Ish Sodhi for 16 runs in the 14th over, the only way Australia needed to win after that was 48 runs from six overs. Finally, Marsh and Glenn Maxwell (28*) steered Australia for victory by eight wickets.

As New Zealand posted 172/4 against Australia, Kane Williamson scored 85 runs in an outstanding innings. While batting first, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell scored 28 runs for the first wicket. , The partnership was broken up by Josh Hazlewood in the fourth over when he sent Mitchell (11) back to the pavilion. New Zealand’s score read 32/1 after the powerplay ended.

Kane Williamson and Guptill found the going rough as Australian bowlers managed to uphold a stronghold over them in the middle overs. Williamson changed the momentum of the innings in the 11th over when he smashed Mitchell Starc for 19 runs. Adam Zampa dismissed Guptill in the very next over, reducing New Zealand to 76/2.

During the 13th over of the innings, Williamson hit back-to-back sixes off Glenn Maxwell to reach his half-century. Williamson scored 22 runs in the 16th over bowled by Starc, and New Zealand was on the verge of winning the series at 136/2. In the same over, Phillips was sent back after playing a 16-run knock and Hazlewood dismissed Williamson (85), giving New Zealand back the lead. In the final two overs, the Kiwis managed to add 23 more runs, bringing the team score post 170.

Australia won the toss and skipper Aaron Finch chose to bowl against New Zealand in the final match. The two teams finished second in their respective groups behind table toppers England and Pakistan. New Zealand defeated England in the first semi-final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi before Australia crushed an in-form Pakistan team in the second semi match held in Dubai.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 172/4 (Kane Williamson 85, Martin Guptill 28; Josh Hazlewood 3-16) vs Australia 173/2 (Mitchell Marsh 77*, David Warner 53; Trent Boult 2-18).