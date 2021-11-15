‘Congress’ and ‘commission’ are two sides of the same coin’: BJP President JP Nadda.

Dehradun: BJP national president JP Nadda came down heavily on Congress. The BJP leader said that Congress’ and ‘commission’ are two sides of the same coin. He said this while inaugurating ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

‘Wherever there is Congress, there is commission. Where there are NDA and BJP, there is a mission’, said JP Nadda.

Also Read: ‘Limiting the rights over country’s general economic resources’: Kerala CM slams Centre

The Yatra organized by BJP will pass through 13 districts and 700 blocks of the state. From November 15 to December 7, soil from the houses of around 1,734 soldiers would be collected. This would be used in Dehradun for Sainya Dham.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit the poll-bound state later this month to attend the ‘Sainik Samman’ programme. BJP national general secretary, BL Santhosh is also expected to visit Dehradun towards the end of this month.