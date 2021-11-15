Kerala’s beaming 104-year-old Kuttiyamma scores 89 out of 100 in Literacy Test

Learning has no age limit, and Kuttiyamma of Kerala is a brilliant example of this, scoring 89 out of 100 on the Kerala State Literacy Mission Test.

Announcing the news, Kerala’s Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty shared a photo of a delighted Kuttiyamma on his official Twitter handle on Friday and wrote: ‘104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best’.

Kuttiyamma had never obtained formal schooling as she had never attended a school. She couldn’t write despite the fact that she could read. She also learnt to write as a result of the Saksharatha Prerak Rehna programme. The courses were held at her house every morning and evening. She got qualified to take the fourth-grade exam after attending the lessons. Kuttiyamma, who is 104 years old and hard of hearing, is said to have asked the invigilators to speak loudly so she wouldn’t miss any crucial announcements. Kuttiyamma took the Saksharatha test, which was held at Kottayam’s Ayarkunnam panchayat.

Kerala is well-known for its unwavering commitment to achieving 100% literacy. The Kerala State Literacy Mission Test is a state-run initiative that attempts to promote lifelong learning, literacy, and ongoing education. The exam also offers equivalent programs for the fourth, seventh, tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades.