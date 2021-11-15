Netflix launched games for Android and iOS: Know how to download

Mumbai: Popular over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix launched its gaming version named Netflix Games. Users can download five free mobile games for Android and iOS from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

The games can be downloaded and played by paying the normal subscription with no additional fees. Multiple users can play the games on the same subscription as long as the device restriction is not surpassed.

Also Read: Smartphone users’ alert: Remove these 7 apps from your phones

To play some games internet connection is a must and other games can be played offline. At present, it has launched five games- BonusXP’s Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, Frosty Pop’s Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up, and Amuzo & Rogue Games’ Card Blast.

Know how to download to Netflix Games:

Sign in to Netflix using the Netflix app on your smartphone.

Netflix Games can be found on the main page or in the games section.

Select the game that you want to play.

On your smartphone, go to the app store and download the game.

To play the game, download the Netflix app.